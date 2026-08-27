Downtown Lexington landmarks glow pink in tribute to Dolly Parton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Several downtown Lexington landmarks and businesses were illuminated in pink Wednesday evening as part of a community tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership said numerous downtown members joined together to honor Parton by lighting their buildings and public spaces in pink, creating a colorful display throughout the city center.

Downtown Lexington Partnership

Locations participating in the tribute included Thoroughbred Park, Gatton Park, LexLive, Triangle Park and the Downtown Pavilion, among others.

The illuminated landmarks provided residents and visitors with opportunities for photos and video throughout the evening.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership said it was grateful to the many downtown businesses and organizations that participated in the effort.

The tribute comes as communities across the country recognize Parton for her decades-long impact on music, entertainment and philanthropy.

Visitors were encouraged to explore downtown Lexington and take in the pink-lit landmarks as the city joined in celebrating one of country music's most beloved figures.