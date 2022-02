LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Public parking in downtown Lexington is open for its residents starting Thursday night through Saturday, February 5.

“We want to get as many vehicles as possible off downtown streets to make it easy to salt and plow the streets,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The downtown garages are: Victorian Square Garage at 350 W. Short St.; Transit Center Garage, 150 E. Vine St.; Helix Garage, 156 E. Main St.; and the Courthouse Garage, 105 Barr St.