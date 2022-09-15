Downtown Lexington parking spaces transform into mini parks Sep. 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some downtown parking space will be blocked off Friday, September 16 as part of LEXPARK's Park(ing) Day celebration.

Parking spots blocked off for the celebration will be on Short Street, near Tandy Park at the Fifth Third Pavilion. Overflow spots—if needed—will be on S. Upper and Mill Street.

Metered parking will still be available along Short Street and surrounding streets, as well as in all LEXPARK garages.

LEXPARK

The Park(ing) Day celebration allows organizations, artists, individuals to reimagine urban spaces. Expect to see mini park installations, interactive activities, educational exhibits, and more.

"We know parking spaces are useful and necessary, but it’s fun to imagine what else they could be," said Gary Means, LEXPARK executive.

"As an organization, we’ve reimagined parking garages with artwork and greenery at the Victorian Square Garage and really fun and artistic architecture at the Helix Garage, so this really ties in well to what we’ve been up to over the years.”