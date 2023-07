LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crash caused damage to a downtown Lexington restaurant Friday evening.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., two cars crashed at the intersection of Main Street and Limestone Street. One car hit an object that then hit the building where Taste of Thai is located.

The glass at the front of the restaurant shattered in the incident.

Workers at Taste of Thai say they plan on being open on Monday.

Police say no one was injured.