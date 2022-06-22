Part of downtown Millersburg's historic district on fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downtown Millersburg's historic district is on fire. Firefighters from multiple counties are working to put out the fire right now.

The fire is happening on the 400 block of Main Street between 3rd and 4th where the post office is located. Millersburg District Magistrate Scott Wells says the town is in danger of losing an entire historic block from the fire.

No one has been hurt so far.

Brent Wilson with the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office says the fire has spread to at least four buildings, and they are not sure about where the fire started or what caused it. No one has been hurt so far.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.