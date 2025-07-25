Dr. Demetrus Liggins named KASA's 2025 Superintendent of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins has been named the 2025 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

According to a release, Dr. Liggins will go on to compete for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

The release notes that "nominees are evaluated on four key criteria: leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement."

Dr. Liggins, according to the release, has served as FCPS superintendent since July 2021, which is Kentucky's second-largest district.

"Dr. Liggins exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose, resilience, and vision," said KASA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rhonda Caldwell. "His life's work reflects the heart of this year's institute theme: Live Well, Lead Well, and Serve Well. Congratulations to Dr. Demetrus Liggins—our 2025 Superintendent of the Year!"