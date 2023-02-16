'Drag brought purpose to my life': Locals react to bill that would ban downtown Lexington drag shows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recently-introduced piece of legislation in the Kentucky State Senate would prevent two popular downtown Lexington gay bars from hosting drag performances.

Senate Bill 115 would prevent "adult-orientated" business from operating within 1000 feet of a host of locations, including, parks, schools, churches, and simply anywhere where a person lives.

Included on the list of "adult-orientated businesses" are an "establishment that hosts drag performances."

For Uma Jewels, performing in drag is an outlet for her creativity. She says doing this has saved her life.

"I didn't have purpose and drag brought purpose to my life," says Jewels.

She sees it as a chance to create something beautiful. "For me, drag is an art," she says.

Once a month, she performs at Crossings, a gay bar in Lexington. But if some state lawmakers have their way, the curtain will close on the performances for the final time.

"It feels specifically aimed at diminishing the visibility of our community," says Crossings co-owner, Rebecca Richter.

Under the proposed law, Crossings wouldn't be able to host drag performances (as it often does because it is less than 1000 feet from a park, a library, and apartments. Just one of those spots is too much under the proposed law.

Bill co-sponsor, Senator Lindsey Tichenor, told us that part of her concern stems from hearing about what she calls a "family-friendly" drag performance at a park in Owensboro that children attended.

"They're adult-oriented performances, there's no reason children need to be exposed to that," says Tichenor.

Jewels said people like Tichenor should see a drag performance for themselves, where the performers adapt to who is in the audience.

"Drag is just about the most unsexy thing I can think of doing and if you are wanting to sexualize drag, I think that is on you and not on the performer," says Jewels.

Richter says bars like theirs already don't allow people under 21 in.

"I think we have to put some standard around it otherwise the door stays open," Tichenor said.

Jewels says people can leave a show at any time and added that drag shows aren't the only place where kids could be exposed to obscenities.

"It's just sad. I think laws that limit creativity or seek to censor art don't have society's best interests at heart," says Jewels.

Also on the list of locations adult-orientated business would have to stay away from are walking trails, YMCAs, recreational areas, public swimming pools, child care facilities, and schools.

