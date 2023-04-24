Drag community remembers lessons from history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of drag performers took to the Lyric Theater stage Sunday.

While the event has been going on for five years, it's part of a far-reaching legacy.

"This is important because we're paying tribute and respect to the ones who went on before us in the 50s and 60s," said Latoya Bacall.

Those performances taking place in the very same theater. Bacall is trying to keep their legacy alive by bringing the annual drag show back to the Lyric.

Kathy Schiflett says back then the theatre was used to the threat of violence.

"Every once in a while the police would raid the shows and people would be arrested here," said Schiflett.

In some ways it feels like nothing has changed since those early days as they continue to face opposition in proposed state bills threatening drag shows.

"I think there's so many other things the country could be worried about other than drag performances, I think we're going back in time," said Bacall.

"It's a tough thing to chew on that were being scapegoated as the problem when really were pointing fingers at each other," said Saturn Starshooter.

Starshooter was one of the performers on stage Sunday.

"It brings me joy and it brings me confidence in who I am," said Starshooter. "It's like who I am as a person, I wear this make up every day, I dress like this every day, so when I get up on stage its like welcome to my life."