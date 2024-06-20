Watch Now
Driver allegedly flees scene after ramming into building wall in Lexington

LEX 18 Staff
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 20, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials reported that a driver allegedly fled the scene after ramming into a building wall at East Seventh Street and Lancaster Avenue on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday morning and found that a vehicle had collided with the building and dislodged a fire hydrant.

The driver, according to officials, has not been located at this time.

Officials added that this is an ongoing investigation and the roadway in the area is back open as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

