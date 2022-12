WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a person is facing multiple charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the head-on crash happened today on I-64 in Clark County. One woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver going the wrong way is being charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and assault.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.