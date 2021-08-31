Watch
Driver dies in collision involving Kentucky school bus, several students taken to the hospital

WAVE 3 News
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:58:50-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver has died after a collision involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. The bus was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road northbound from Hickory Forest Drive to Silver Wing Boulevard when a red Kia, traveling eastbound on Ballardsville, T-boned the bus.

The woman driving the red Kia died at the scene. She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time. Several students were taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe several eyewitnesses had to leave before being interviewed. If anyone witnessed the collision, call 574-LMPD to provide information.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

