Driver freed after firefighters remove truck roof in Wilmore crash

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters removed the entire roof of a truck to rescue a trapped driver following a two-vehicle crash on North Lexington Avenue Thursday evening.

The Wilmore Fire Department responded to the injury accident at 7:48 p.m. and found one driver entrapped due to vehicle damage. According to officials, the driver and two passengers from the other vehicle had already exited their car.

Officials say firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools and stabilization equipment in a coordinated extrication operation to free the trapped driver. The patient was then transferred to Jessamine County EMS for further medical care.

According to officials, while the rescue operation was underway, additional fire department personnel evaluated the three other patients involved in the crash to ensure all received timely medical assessments.