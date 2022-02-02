Driver leaves expensive mess in Anderson County Community Park

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than $3,000 will have to be spent to repair fields at the Anderson County Community Park after someone drove in circles, leaving tire marks in its path.

Some spring soccer games will have to be pushed back, according to Mark Bryant, the supervisor of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department. They can’t begin working to fix the fields until they dry up further, Bryant said. It’s estimated $3,500 will have to be spent to fix the field. Bryant is hopeful the person who caused the damage will have to pay the cost to fix it.

“There’s other ways to have a good time other than destroying public property,” Bryant said of the person who caused the damage.

The release of a picture of the truck, taken from security camera footage helped to identify a suspect, Bryant said. Authorities have issued a summons for them. The Anderson County Sheriff did not return a request for comment.

“My message for the person who did this, turn yourself in, explain what you did, pay the restitution, and apologize,” said Teri Carter, who regularly runs through the park.

It’s not the first time the park has been damaged. In 2019, youth soccer club leaders installed security cameras after someone repeatedly defecated and urinated on the women’s bathroom door near the fields. More recently, the park’s playground and skate park were vandalized, according to Anderson County Judge Executive Orbrey Gritton.

