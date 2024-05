LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department says it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Old Richmond Road near Jacks Creek Pike. It was a single-car crash with only one occupant, the driver.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Old Richmond Road is currently shut down between Jacks Creek Pike and Damar Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation.