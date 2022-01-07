Drivers encouraged to avoid travel as Lexington city crews say they're continuing to treat roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is encouraging drivers to avoid travel, if at all possible.

City officials say crews are continuing their efforts to treat roads and salt is beginning to work. They say drivers should slow down, increase braking distance, and allow extra time to reach their destination.

City crews are continuing to work on treating rank 2 roads in accordance with the City's snow plan. Employees from Waste Management, Sanitary Sewer, Environmental Services, Code Enforcement, Sewer Treatment, and Parks employees are assisting Streets & Roads and Water Quality with snow removal. The crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts until all ranked roads have been treated.

On Thursday, the Lexington Police Department announced they're temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County. There also will be no garbage pick-up on Friday. Friday pick-ups will be made on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Waste Management will service downtown, emergencies, and any Thursday pick-ups that weren’t completed because of weather. The Free Trash Disposal Day planned for Saturday, Jan. 8 will be rescheduled for a later date.

City officials say prolonged exposure to dangerously cold temperatures can put pets in danger. If you believe you have witnessed the mistreatment, neglect or abuse of an animal, contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control at (859) 255-9033 ext. 221. Your contact information will be kept confidential.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention’s Community Emergency Winter Weather plan has been activated and will remain so through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8 due to the cold temperatures. Catholic Action Center is partnering with Lighthouse Ministry to provide shelter through 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Lighthouse is located at 190 Spruce Street. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org.