Dunbar fans accused of inappropriate chant during soccer match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Paul Laurence Dunbar soccer fans are accused of chanting an inappropriate slur during a match against Lafayette High School.
PLD High School Principal Scott P. Loscheider sent the following statement to families responding to the incident:
Dear Dunbar Families,
I am writing this evening to ensure open lines of communication are kept between home and school. During a recent soccer match between Dunbar and Lafayette High School, several Dunbar fans used an inappropriate and offensive chant that has been banned by FIFA and other soccer organizations.
I want to ensure that you hear about this situation directly from me, as there may be additional media attention brought to this matter later this evening. It is also important to address this issue openly and transparently.
Our school administration, along with our faculty and staff, is taking this matter seriously. We will be implementing measures to address the behavior and prevent its recurrence at future soccer games. This morning, I addressed it with the student body over the morning announcements and we will do so again at every home soccer match. Those that choose to dismiss or ignore the guidance around the offensive chant will be removed from our stands and banned from future extracurricular events.
We would like to remind everyone that our school's reputation is built on the collective actions and attitudes of our students, parents, and supporters. Let's continue to work together to uphold the values that define us as a community.
I'd like to take a moment to commend our student media, the Lamplighter, for their proactive approach in addressing this matter. They've shown great responsibility by getting ahead of the story and discussing it from the student perspective.
Your understanding and support are vital as we work together to maintain a respectful environment that represents the best of Dunbar.