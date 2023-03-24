Dunbar, UK grad waiting on life-saving stem cell transplant

NORTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Dunbar High School and University of Kentucky graduate is waiting to see if she qualifies for a life-saving transplant.

Lindsey Hughes has scleroderma, which is a rare auto-immune disorder that leads to skin tightening and complications with other organs throughout the body. Hughes is a mom, wife, and teacher in Northern Kentucky. Currently, she is on medical leave from her job as a teacher as she waits on this expensive transplant. Hughes says it could cost $250,000 for the procedure but given potential insurance issues, her family and friends have created fundraisers to help her.

"I'm really short of breath, I'm unable to walk distances, I can't care for my daughter on my own becuase my oxygen level drops, and I have extreme, extreme fatigue, I'm tired at all times," Hughes said.

Scleroderma is when the body produces abnormal amounts of collagen. The cost also doesn't include outside medical costs, such as care away from home after the procedure where she would also be away from her family for several months.

