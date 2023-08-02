Dutch Bros bringing first location to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dutch Bros Coffee has announced the opening of the first Kentucky location.

The location is on track to open by early to mid-September at 234 E. New Circle Road.

A second Kentucky location is planned for Richmond at 847 Eastern Bypass Road.

A hiring event is happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 12 at Irvine McDowell Park in Richmond.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company; serving specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Dutch Bros’ version of baristas are called broistas.

