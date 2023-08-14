DV8 Kitchen serving up fresh food while giving people a fresh start

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — It’s hard to miss the colorful, graffiti-style art at East Third Street and Winchester Road.

Once Winchester changes to Midland Avenue, you see it clear as day.

DV8 Kitchen is a restaurant that has grown into a Lexington staple in just six years.

“I grew up in Lexington right around the corner. If I’m feeling a sweet breakfast, I’ll get a cinnamon roll. Their cold brew coffee is wonderful,” Margaret Scripps said.

“If I’m feeling more savory, I’ll get the chicken salad which is fantastic.”

Rob Perez opened his first location on South Broadway back in 2017.

Something he won’t give himself credit for.

“I wish I could take credit for it, but it was all my wife Diane’s idea,” Perez said.

“I want customers to feel like they’re going to have an awesome experience. We’re really dedicated to food quality. We do all of our own baking. We make all of our own jams. We’re about 95% scratch in the kitchen.”

DV8’s work goes beyond providing quality food.

They’re giving their employees another chance at a quality life.

DV8 is a second-chance employer, opening the door for recovering addicts to get back on their feet.

People like Marvin, a recovering heroin addict who has grown to love the early hours of the morning in DV8’s bakery.

“I needed a job. They were willing to give me a second chance with my background. It’s all recovery related, so it’s good for me right now,” Marvin said.

“This is one of the most peaceful jobs I’ve ever had. For somebody like me trying to avoid chaos, it really helps.”

It’s a mission that comes from personal experience.

Perez is a recovering alcoholic, helped by his wife for decades to get to where he is now.

Driven to help others through the same troubles he faced.

“We really wanted to live out our faith and see it in a more real way every day,” Perez said.

“I think it’s super important to take what you know and try to apply it.”

The passion for helping others is now well known by customers.

Regulars love supporting the cause just as much as they enjoy the food.

“It’s inherent in everything they do. Everybody that works here is so enthusiastic, and they do a great job with the food. Mainly though, it’s being a part of that. It’s fun,” Theo Scripps said.

DV8 has two locations in Lexington, 576 East Third Street and 867 South Broadway.

If you have any restaurants in Central Kentucky you want to see highlighted, please email us at news@wlex.tv.