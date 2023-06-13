'Early birthday present': Kentucky man wins $50,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Campbellsville man got lucky after winning $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

“My birthday is a month away, so I’m going to call this an early birthday present,” said Robert Fisher.

Lottery officials said on Friday morning, Fisher walked into a Prayoshe Food Mart where he bought a $5 Cash Plus ticket. While in the store, Fisher scratched off the ticket and realized it read the number “19” which happened to be the numbers that won Fisher the grand prize of $50,000.

Kentucky Lottery

“I looked three or four times and I’m saying, that can’t be right. My heart skipped about two beats… I read the front and the back to make sure,” he told lottery officials.

Fisher then drove down to a nearby Walmart and asked the clerk if he could get compensated for the winning ticket. But according to the Kentucky Lottery, winnings over $25,000 must be collected at the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters in Louisville. So, Fisher called his daughter who then recruited his grandson to help receive his cash.

“My mother is known for pulling pranks, so when they called, I thought it was just another prank,” his grandson told officials.

Fisher's grandson quickly moved some things around on his schedule and they made their way to Kentucky Lottery headquarters that afternoon.

After taxes, Fisher took home $37,750. The food market where Fisher bought his ticket will also receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.