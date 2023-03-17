Watch Now
Early St. Patrick's Day celebration for Kentucky woman after winning $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 17, 2023
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Graves County woman celebrated St. Patrick's Day last week after playing a Go for the Green Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The woman won $50,000 after purchasing the $5 ticket at the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet in Paducah.

According to lottery officials, the woman was shocked after scanning the ticket to learn she had won the big prize.

After taxes, the woman walked away with $35,750.

She told lottery officials that she plans to use the money for a down payment on a home and buying a car.

The Kentucky Tabacco Outlet will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

