Early voting begins in Kentucky ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Early voting began today in Fayette County and around central Kentucky. Many people came out to Lexington Kroger Field to cast their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s primary.

This Fayette County early voting center opened its doors at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Now the first day of early voting has ended.

One Fayette County poll official, Dolores Louallen, says, "We have Saturday for those who work and are concerned about not having enough time at lunch or time in the afternoon to get here."

The Kroger Field location was open to all county precincts. Many early voters were in and out each in about 10 minutes.

Another Fayette County poll official, Paul Louallen, explains, "Well before, I mean at each precinct you know we really didn't have early voting. You only had one day to vote and precincts you know the lines got backed up and it took a long time. During the pandemic when we had all the precincts here at Kroger Field, it got kinda hectic. I mean we had lines all the way down the sidewalk."

More poll workers and voter tables made this early voting day a little easier. We spoke with one voter who says he wanted to come out to make sure his voice was heard. He knows he's fortunate to be able you come out early to vote but knows others may not have the same opportunity next Tuesday.

One voter Anthony Everett, says, "You know so many people don't have the opportunity to do that. I'm the executive director of a non-profit organization, I’ve got a lot of autonomy to be able to say okay, let me go at this time and go do it. So many people working in services, service industries that are unable to vote at this time or at any time during the week."

There are more chances to come out and cast your ballots early. This Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"It doesn't matter what precinct you normally vote in, if you want to vote early, you can come here. And they'll you give them your address and name and they'll just bring up your ballot number for your precinct name,” says Paul Louallen.