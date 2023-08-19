East Jessamine High honors football player who died ahead of game

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — East Jessamine High School honored one of their football players who died a week ago with a moment of silence ahead of the team's game Friday night, their first of the season.

Joseph Seagraves would have been a Sophomore this year.

Players wore his initials "JS" on their helmets to honor Seagraves.

"We're gonna play this season for him," said head coach Mike Bowlin.

Rasheka Slaughter, one player's parent, told us it's been a hard week for her son and everyone else on the team.

"Joseph was one of the sweetest kids you'll ever meet," she said.

She said players have come together as a team, leaning on one another.

Asked what's giving players the strength to play, Bowlin said, "You can look at it one of two ways, you can lay down and grieve, which you have to do at some point, but you have to keep pushing.”

After speaking with the Seagraves family, they decided to play the game against Wayne County.

"

Joseph wouldn't have wanted us to quit or stop," Bowlin said. "He wasn't a quitter. He was a great kid; he

came to practice every day and gave it everything he had.”

No matter the score (East Jessamine lost in a close game), just the fact the team went out and played was an honor in and of itself.