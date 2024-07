LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — East New Circle Road was temporary closed Saturday afternoon for about an hour and a half, following a four-vehicle crash.

The crash happened near Woodhill Drive.

Lexington Police say the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. and say no one was seriously injured.

Several vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

East New Circle reopened around 7:30 p.m.