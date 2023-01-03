Eastern Kentucky elementary school reopens after floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — One school in eastern Kentucky celebrated the new year and the first day back in its original building after floodwaters destroyed it in July 2022.

Martha Jane Potter Elementary was destroyed when flood waters took over the entire building.

It took workers six months to get the building ready for students.

Some places like the gym are still being reconstructed and the library staff is still unpacking dozens of donated books and supplies.

But overall, principal Amber Stewart said the classroom and floors were ready for students as they shuffled in for the first day back from winter break.

Staff and students temporarily held classes at Fleming Neon Middle School while their building was being repaired.

But now, principal Stewart said they are happy to be back with their 300 students.

"Just to see it be devastated like that, it was really hard. So just to see the improvements and see things kind of come into fruition has been amazing," said Stewart.

