Eastern Kentucky native Noah Thompson wins 20th season of 'American Idol'

(LEX 18) — It's official: Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is the country's next "American Idol."

Thompson, who was born and raised in Louisa, Kentucky, won the 20th season of the long-running show. His win will likely secure him a record deal with a major label.

Throughout the season, Thompson performed covers of songs by artists that include John Mayer, Jason Isbell, and Larry Fleet.

His winner's single, "One Day Tonight," is now available on iTunes.