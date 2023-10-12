Eckert's Orchard offering fun for the whole family

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now that it finally feels like fall in Kentucky, it's time for orchards to get their moment in the spotlight.

A trip down the winding roads of Versailles will take you to a welcoming red barn, the entrance to the acres of fun found at Eckert's Orchard.

“Eckert’s has been in Kentucky for six years now. They are in their eighth generation of family farmers though because they own four other farms in Illinois," Eckert's farm manager Megan Fields said.

Formally Boyd's Orchard, Eckert's added Versailles to it's history spanning more than 150 years through multiple farms in southern Illinois.

Like so many orchards and patches, Eckert's gives folks a good excuse to take a break from everyday stresses and enjoy some family fun.

"You see people take pictures but you see them check out of technology for a little while and just enjoy the landscape that we've been given to enjoy," Fields said.

"It means so much. It's a good place we can all get together every year and just spend time with family and friends."

Whether it's picking pumpkins, snagging apples and other fresh goods from the country store, enjoying the petting zoo or a ride down the massive slide.

The list goes on.

Arguably the biggest attraction though is the corn maze.

A lot of excitement builds up for everyone walking in (and hopefully out) of the maze, which this year was designed to support a good cause.

Eckert's has partnered with the D.A.R.E program, with some sales from tickets into the maze going back toward education material to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs to our youth.

It's an all around appreciation for Fields and Eckert's leaders to be able to welcome the community in and give back to it in the same breath.

“I really love this job from the farming aspect because my family continues to farm here in the county so I get to farm as well. Just seeing customers come and let them pick their own food," Fields said.

Eckert's is open Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1396 Pinckard Pike in Versailles.

Click here to find out more about Eckert's Orchard.