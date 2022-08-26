EKU Football player arrested, taken into federal custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An EKU Football player has been arrested and is in federal custody.

Sophomore Marquae Kirkendoll, a defensive back on the team, is accused of an armed robbery involving a postal worker. The incident occurred in January.

The Director of Athletic Communications at EKU told the Richmond Register that once the department had learned of the incident, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team.

Kirkendoll was taken into federal custody on Wednesday. He is scheduled for a court appearance today in Lexington.