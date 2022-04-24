EKU Hockey Alumni come together for a friend and a good cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — EKU Alumni Hockey came together at the Lexington Ice Center for a fundraising game.

The scrimmage was for a former player Curt White, a former player, and general manager for the team. White's wife had died in November from a car crash, leaving White to take care of three boys himself.

"I came from in from Indiana. I mean we even have people as far away as Boston, and kind of all over the place. Ohio. And it just goes to show you his reach, him and Lauren's reach, didn't just extend here to Lexington; it extended all across the United States," said Alex Derthick who is a friend of White.

Money raised from today's game will go to the educational account of White's children. If you are interested in donating, you can find more here.