EKU honors Roy Kidd at home game Saturday

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University payed tribute to Coach Roy Kidd before and during their game on Saturday night.

Kidd died on Tuesday.

Before the game the school’s marching band spelled out his name and performed “My Old Kentucky Home” in his honor. A moment of silence was also held.

It led to some fans in the stands to become visibly emotional.

Kidd’s voice was used in a video played for fans just before the game began.

“I want to win because I want to put EKU on the map,” Kidd can be heard saying in the clip.

Put EKU on the map he did.

His initials are now written on the sidelines and sit on the jerseys of players.

His 1968 championship team was honored at halftime

“It’s tough to deal with but for us I think we prided ourselves this week on making sure we honor him appropriately because all he did good for this place and this community,” said Matt Roan, the university’s Director of Athletics.

He knows their fans are mourning just like they are.

“I hope it's like coming home, and I hope there's some grieving that happens but I hope its therapeutic for our fans,” Roan said

Now they focus on keeping Roy’s memory and legacy alive.

It won’t be hard, the legacy lies in the hearts and mind of their players, one fan said.

And for each game, fans can see a statue of Kidd, along with his name on the stadium.

Asked if that name will ever change, Roan said not for as long as he’s there.

“I never see that happening, Roy Kidd is EKU and EKU is Roy Kidd,” Roan said.