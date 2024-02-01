EKU police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Eastern Kentucky University Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on campus.

According to police, they received the report from the victim at around 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim told police that she met the man on Snapchat. After picking her up in his vehicle, he drove her to the Business and Technology Center parking lot on EKU's campus, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect's identity is unknown, but an initial investigation does not indicate that he is a part of the EKU community.

The suspect was last seen driving a newer model dark blue Chevrolet Equinox with a partial license plate of KY E2W.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact EKU police at 859-622-1111.