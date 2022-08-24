EKY flooding: thousands in Perry County still without water

BUCKHORN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky, thousands in Perry County are still without water.

A pop-up water facility at Buckhorn Health Services offers free places to shower, do laundry and carry clean water back to residents' homes.

The setup has been a lifesaver for people like Patti Henson.

"When you don't have access to water, it is hard to clean your house. You have to haul in water to flush the toilet. You have to have water to cook with," said Henson.

A special filtration system called a "wow-cart," provided by Waterstep, filters thousands of gallons of water to make it clean enough for people to drink, clean and bathe with.

Facility manager Robin Gabbard said while water has been restored to most of Perry County, communities like Buckhorn could be waiting a little while longer.

"Sometimes we are the first to lose water and the last to get restored," said Gabbard.

Waterstep director Mark Hogg said workers are keeping a close eye on things to make sure there is enough water to go around.

"It really doesn't matter how much water people use because we are checking levels daily to meet the need," Hogg explained.