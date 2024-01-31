Elaina Mammen family’s project to sponsor basketball event for second year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a second year, the project spearheaded by the family of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen, who was shot and killed in Lexington in 2022, will sponsor the annual Joc Sotherland basketball classic at Lafayette High School.

Moving forward after that dark day for their family has come in the form of the ‘Go Light Your World’” project. They focus on mental health and paying kindness forward.

That’s part of the message they will share with kids and teens at the upcoming tournament. It’s taking place on Saturday from 2-8 p.m.

“The central message is it's OK to not be OK,” Elaina’s mother, Heather Mammen, said. “Let's end gun violence with our youth, and let's set up programs and outlets for them so they are not resorting to being on the streets and violence.”



It’s a message she says could not be more important for young people to hear.

“The younger we can reach our youth the less likely it is more precious souls like my daughter wouldn't get gunned down,” Mammen said, choking up. “Because if the boys who killed her would have possibly had a better outlet, I don't think this would have happened.”

The event's namesake, coach Joc Sutherland, died just a few months ago. Heather explained he stood for everything the family stands for now.

“He knew how important promoting healthy outlets was for youth as well as good mental health and stopping bullying,” Mammen said.

She said the school’s current coach shares some of the same ideas.