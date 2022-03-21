Electric bikes are coming to Kentucky's campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Electric bikes, known as Bird Bikes, are coming soon to the University of Kentucky's campus.

Bird Bikes will be the first shared e-bikes to arrive in Lexington. These bikes look and handle like regular ones, but their electric motors assist riders with pedaling, making hills and headwinds more manageable.

Bird is UK's preferred vendor for e-scooters. E-bikes will now join e-scooters on campus. The cost to ride a Bird Bike or Bird e-scooter is the same.

Riders should adhere to the same guidelines for e-bikes that they do for regular bicycles:



When ending a ride on campus, the e-bike must be parked upright at a bike rack or in a shared mobility area. Bike racks are located at nearly every building on campus and a map of all locations can be found here. Shared mobility areas are identified by the following signage:

Bird Bikes should not hamper access to buildings or sidewalks and shouldn’t be left in parking lots where they can interfere with motor vehicle traffic.

Bird is currently running a promotion to encourage people to try the new e-bikes. Riders can receive 50% off their next ride by using the code LEXBIKE. This code applies to the first 30 minutes of riding and expires three months after loading (This promotional code can also be used for Bird e-scooters).

To locate bike and e-scooter parking nearest to your location, use this map. If you notice a need for more parking in a particular area, submit a request via our Bike Rack Request Form.

More information about UK's Motorized Personal Mobility Vehicle Use Policy is available here.

