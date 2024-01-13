Elementary school shares update on student that sustained 'more serious' injuries in Letcher County bus crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Arlie Boggs Elementary School, with the permission of the mother, has shared an update on one of the students who sustained "more serious" injuries in the Letcher County bus crash that occurred on Friday.

The statement says the student's name is Gunner, and he is a first-grader at the school. He received deep lacerations to his face and was transported to the UK, where he underwent an overnight four-hour surgery.

The surgery was to repair muscle, nerves and the ear canal.

The post to Facebook says that he is still in the hospital and likely will be for a few days.

"Mom told me that he is sore and a little cranky, but hey he has earned the right to be cranky today," the post reads.

The post concludes by saying, "Our Wildcat family wants Gunner and his family to know we love him and are here for them. Please continue to pray for him and his family."