Elementary student brings gun to school in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at a Lincoln County elementary school was caught bringing a gun to school several weeks ago.

Lincoln County Schools says they were told that a student at Highland Elementary had a gun at school on August 14.

School officials received information about the incident yesterday, August 31, from the caregivers of the student.

The Stanford Police Department took over the investigation and has filed three charges against the student. The student is also facing disciplinary action from the school. Board policy prohibits weapons at Lincoln County Schools and could lead to expulsion.

“We were given this information last night and immediately began our investigation,” said SRO Chase Marcum with the Stanford Police Department. “This was the first time we had heard anything about this and our initial investigation verifies that no one at the school knew anything about this until it was reported to school officials last night. The student was not on campus today while we wrapped up our investigation and the school was deemed safe for normal operations today by SPD."

Lincoln County Schools encourages staff and students to report unsafe situations using the state's STOP Tipline.