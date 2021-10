LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18/WDRB) — According to WDRB, two adults were killed, and one child was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital after a head-on two-car crash in Hardin County.

The crash took place around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Hodgenville Rd and Thoroughbred Road.

According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the second driver was taken to Baptist Health Hardin.

The wreck is under investigation.