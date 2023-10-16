Elliott County students receive free dental services from UK College of Dentistry

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 65 students from the UK College of Dentistry were at Elliott County Schools Monday, offering free dental services to students. One UK student, Tristian Hash, says, "As dentists, we really do care about them as a person and we want them to have the best hope that they can."

For the UK students, it's the first time many of them have worked with a real patient, and for students in the rural county, it's the first time many of them have gotten dental care.

Another UK student, Joshua Howells, explains, "It was a great experience. I think it really helped us take a step in that confidence, but also just solidifying what we learned in the classroom."

Around 93 Elliott County students will get care. This district's superintendent explains students don't have access to regular dental care. This district's leaders say the school system is a central gathering place and it's important to be able to offer opportunities like this one.

Elliott County Schools’ Natalie Moore says, "We don't have a dentist in Elliott County and it can be a little bit difficult for some of these kids to navigate through to go to a dentist so I think this is important for them to get to be seen and get some services done."

UK students got to apply the skills they've learned in class, but also learned more about the importance of getting to know the patients.

UK student Bron Bourque says, "One of the young children that we had today said to us that she didn't have a toothbrush because she wasn't able to afford one so things like that really stick out and you begin to realize just how important providing care is in this area."

For many of the UK students, this event affirmed why they are looking to go into this profession.

Another student, Baker Kendrick, says, "There's more soft skills that have to go into this. You have to learn how to calm a kid down, and be their friend, and show them that the dentist isn't real scary and this is a whole other part of the job but that's probably equally important. If you want to give them good care, you have to have them cooperative and you have to have them comfortable first."

UK students also wanted to break any fears and stigma around dentistry. Kids got to learn more about the importance of dental health and show off their smiles.

Bourque says, "Well, we had one little girl that was so excited. She absolutely jumped up onto the table and at the end, she said that she wanted to be a dentist, and I’m thrilled, hopefully one day, to call her a colleague."

