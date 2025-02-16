Watch Now
Emergency crews get reports of a body found in flooded waters in Clay County

Update Feb. 15 9:00 p.m.:

According to the Clay County Coroner, Jason Abner, 73-year-old Donald Keith Nicholson of Manchester was pronounced dead from an accidental drowning.

The coroner says that they were dispatched by Clay County 911 on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. to Highway-80 in the Horse Creek Community.

They say that Nicholson was attempting to drive through flooded water and eventually left his vehicle. That's when they say he was swept away around 70 feet.

Nicholson was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Original Post:

According to The Enterprise, a body was found in Clay County's Horse Creek. The Enterprise's reports says that a person, who has not been identified, was seen floating in the flooded waters.

They say that emergency crews were sent out after a report of a body floating near Sibert's Grocery.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

