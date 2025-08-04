Emergency crews locate missing man in Pulaski County, officials report

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad reports that a missing man was located on Monday morning with the help of several emergency crews.

According to officials, the man, who reportedly had multiple health issues, left his residence and had been gone for around two hours.

Officials say that rescue and fire units deployed UTV, ATV, and units on foot to search the surrounding area. In addition, officials say that Haz-Mat was requested for their thermal drone.

According to officials, the man was alert and uninjured when crews found him, but he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.