Watch Now
News

Actions

Juvenile taken to hospital after water rescue at Lexington reservoir

IMG_0320.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_0320.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 21:13:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at a Lexington reservoir.

Lexington Fire Department says around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of Laketower Drive for reports of someone in the water needing to be rescued.

LFD says divers located a juvenile in the water. The juvenile was removed, and resuscitation efforts were initiated.

LFD says the juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18