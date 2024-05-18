Juvenile taken to hospital after water rescue at Lexington reservoir

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue at a Lexington reservoir.

Lexington Fire Department says around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of Laketower Drive for reports of someone in the water needing to be rescued.

LFD says divers located a juvenile in the water. The juvenile was removed, and resuscitation efforts were initiated.

LFD says the juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

