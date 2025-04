GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 52 near Old Railroad Road in Garrard County on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Garrard County EMS posted on their Facebook page that the "serious motor vehicle accident involved 12 patients."

A Facebook post from the Garrard County EMA/CSEPP noted that the roadway was closed and traffic was being diverted through Loop 3.