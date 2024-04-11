Watch Now
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision on Tates Creek Road, East New Circle

Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 11, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that around 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to outbound Tates Creek Road and East New Circle for a two-vehicle collision with possible entrapment.

When arriving on the scene, officers discovered there was no entrapment.

According to police, two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No criminal charges are expected, and outbound Tates Creek was closed for close to an hour while crews worked to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

Drivers are asked to drive safely due to weather conditions.

