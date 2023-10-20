Emergency officials respond to Henry Clay High School following student altercation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency officials responded to Henry Clay High School Friday morning after an altercation involving 15 students.

According to FCPS, the incident happened in the cafeteria, and school police officers deployed pepper spray to break up the altercation.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to the school to treat officers and students who may have encountered the pepper spray.

FCPS says two female students were arrested, and no serious injuries have been reported.

The cafeteria is being ventilated, but the school has returned to its regular schedule.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.