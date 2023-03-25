Emergency personnel rescue individual after 90-foot fall on a trail in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to a call around 1:00 a.m. Saturday for an individual who had fallen at least 50 feet at Hollerwood Park.

When arriving on the scene, paramedics determined that the person had fallen 90 feet, striking at least one ledge.

According to officials, it took several hours to locate and rescue the person due to the terrain and weather.

The individual sustained a broken extremity, a possible spinal injury, and hypothermia from the fall.

Powell County EMS transported the patient to the University of Kentucky trauma center.

Red STAR Wildnerness EMS was assisted by Powell County Search and Rescue, Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department, Middlefork Fire and Rescue, and Lee County Search and Rescue.