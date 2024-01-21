Emergency responders work to deliver water to Bourbon County community experiencing outage

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several emergency response agencies are working to deliver water to a Bourbon County community that is experiencing a water outage, according to the Paris Police Department.

The department says that the Paris/Bourbon County E-911 Dispatch Center received a call from a resident of the community located in the 5000 block of Bryan Station Road on Sunday stating that more than half of the community was without water.

After sending a Bourbon County deputy to confirm, a plan was devised by the Paris Police Department, in collaboration with E-911 Dispatch, Bourbon County Sheriff's Department, and both the Paris and Bourbon County Fire Departments, as well as a local Dollar General and Walmart to deliver cases of bottled water to residents.

A post from Paris police says that they are working to get water to every household in the affected area.

