Emotions flare following alleged impaired driver's not guilty plea in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County woman accused of hitting and killing a man while driving under the influence, pleaded not guilty Tuesday and walked out of the courthouse.

Those emotions spilled over into the parking lot as people close to Jacob Charles said he was the last person to deserve this kind of tragedy.

50-year-old Teresa Elam pleaded not guilty to charges of 2nd-degree manslaughter.

She was arrested in August after police said she struck and killed Jacob Charles as he was removing debris from the middle of Champion Way.

Charles' family said they are frustrated she isn't behind bars.

"Jake's not here and we have to deal with this. She is just walking around living her life. It's not fair," said family friend Julie Ruiz.

After the proceedings, one of Charles' relatives spotted one of Elam's relatives in the parking lot playing loud music and went to confront him.

Elam appeared at the car a short time later and harsh words were exchanged before security broke up the crowd.

As Elam walked away, Jake's relatives yelled for her to "be careful crossing the street."

Elam didn't respond but walked and stood in the middle of the road.

28-year-old Charles made a habit of moving debris out of the road after his uncle died hitting a road hazard on his motorcycle.

Charles was set to marry his fiancé Cheyenne this past fall.

"He is and was one of the best things to ever happen and was going to happen to my family on October 22nd. And that was all ripped away because of her," said Cheyenne's mom, Kathy Combs.

As a condition of her bond, Elam's license was suspended.

Elam's preliminary hearing is set for January 10. In the meantime, Jake's family said they are facing the difficult task of spending their first Christmas without him.

If she is convicted, Elam faces 5 to 10 years in prison.