Endangered missing child alert issued for 5-year-old Ohio girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 12, 2021
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An endangered missing child alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who Ohio police believe is with a 36-year-old acquaintance of the family.

Ana Grace Burke, 5, was last seen in Canton Thursday night and is believed to be with Jonathan Lee Stinnett.

They were last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stinnett is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Ana Grace is described as standing 3 feet, 9 inches, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police said Stinnett may be driving a 1991 Ford Aerostar silver minivan with the Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Police told News 5 that Stinnett is a family acquaintance who had permission to be with Ana Grace but not for this long. Police believe they are together, and they don't have reason to believe he will harm her, but since she is still missing she is listed as endangered.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department immediately at 330-834-3960.

