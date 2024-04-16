Energy assistance program could help homeowners save hundreds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It can be daunting waiting for your energy bill to land in your mailbox, knowing the number could be well into the hundreds, especially as temperatures will rise this summer.

"There's so many things to worry about right now. Worrying about paying your electric bill should not be that high on your list," said Karen Atkinson, who's the public information officer at Kentucky River Foothills.

According to SoFi.com, Kentuckians pay around $380 a month on utilities. That's alongside food, fuel, gas, rent or a mortgage.

"A family of four, that amount is $3,900, so you can quickly kind of look at that and see if you're eligible," said Atkins.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)gives anyone eligible a one-time benefit of up to $200 from now until May 31 or until funds are exhausted. This allows homeowners to get some price relief and not stress about how they will afford to keep the lights on or the air running.

"It's really hard even if you have a dual income and then you have children, they have daycare well that's very expensive," explains Atkins, "We have noticed that they are struggling more than they ever have before."

She says the spring and summer program was offered a few times before COVID, but once the pandemic hit, the need for a price reduction rose. Weatherizing your home can make a noticeable difference in your bill.

"Every house is different, but we might be able to replace windows, doors, close insulation in. So that kind of really tightens the home up, so that energy usage typically goes down about 30%," Atkins says.

To apply, call (859) 544-1713 to schedule an appointment. Applicants need their electric bill, social security and proof of income to be eligible.

