Watch Now
News

Actions

Entire street evacuated in Estill County due to explosive device inside home

BREAKING NEWS.jpg
LEX 18
BREAKING NEWS.jpg
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 20:08:31-04

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An entire street in Estill County has been evacuated due to an explosive device inside a home.

According to the Irvine police chief, a military-grade explosive is inside a home near Stevens Avenue in Irvine.

ATF is on the scene and officials are awaiting a bomb squad.

The police chief says he's heard the device is powerful enough to take out a 20-30 meter radius.

Police have been on scene since about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

We have a crew en route and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth