Entire street evacuated in Estill County due to explosive device inside home

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An entire street in Estill County has been evacuated due to an explosive device inside a home.
According to the Irvine police chief, a military-grade explosive is inside a home near Stevens Avenue in Irvine.
ATF is on the scene and officials are awaiting a bomb squad.
The police chief says he's heard the device is powerful enough to take out a 20-30 meter radius.
Police have been on scene since about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
We have a crew en route and are working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.