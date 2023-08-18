Entire street evacuated in Estill County due to explosive device inside home

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An entire street in Estill County has been evacuated due to an explosive device inside a home.

According to the Irvine police chief, a military-grade explosive is inside a home near Stevens Avenue in Irvine.

ATF is on the scene and officials are awaiting a bomb squad.

The police chief says he's heard the device is powerful enough to take out a 20-30 meter radius.

Police have been on scene since about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

